Actress Rose McGowan has an ally in “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood in her newfound disgust with the Democratic Party over how they have treated Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the week, McGowan tweeted an emotional post in which she scolded the Democrats for behaving like a cult, expressing her deep feelings of betrayal. Her post was later shared by Evan Rachel Wood who referred to it as “spot on.”

“I have to say this is…spot on,” Wood tweeted.

After blasting the Democrats and its #MeToo allies for their hypocrisy in regarding Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden in recent weeks, Rose McGowan finally broke down on Wednesday and declared that she no longer recognizes the political party she once called home.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American,” she began. “I would’ve died for this damn country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat. They were twice my size [and] I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address [and] John Ashcroft singing his terrible eagle song.”

Evan Rachel Wood has previously been open about her experiences with rape and sexual assault. In 2018, when advocating for the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights Act, Wood spoke before Congress and recounted a horrifying experience in which she was raped and tortured by a former boyfriend.

“It started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gas-lighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” she told a House Judiciary Subcommittee. “And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them.”

“While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die,” she continued. “Not just because my abuser said to me, ‘I could kill you right now,’ but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run.”

Evan Rachel Wood also made headlines following the untimely death of basketball star Kobe Bryant when she hailed him a rapist and a hero.

“What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously,” Wood said.

“Beloveds, this was not a condemnation or a celebration,” she later added. “It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for us all to grieve together instead of fighting. Everyone has lost. Everyone will be triggered, so please show kindness and respect to all.”

