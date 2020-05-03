https://www.dailywire.com/news/americas-intelligence-agencies-are-coming-to-same-conclusion-on-coronavirus

America’s intelligence agencies are reportedly coming to the same conclusions about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world over the last few months.

Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts reported on Saturday that a senior intelligence official told him that “most” of America’s 17 intelligence agencies believe that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

“A Senior Intelligence Source tells me there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab,” Roberts tweeted. “The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional.”

A Senior Intelligence Source tells me there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 2, 2020

“Sources say not all 17 intelligence agencies agree that the lab was the source of the virus because there is not yet a definitive ‘smoking gun’,” Roberts added. “But confidence is high among 70-75% of the agencies.”

On Friday night, a 15- page dossier from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — comprised of intelligence agencies from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand — on the origins of the coronavirus was leaked to an Australian newspaper.

The dossier highlighted key dates and events in the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

“The Hubei health commission ordered genomics companies to stop testing for the new virus and to destroy all samples,” The Daily Telegraph reported. “A day later, on January 3, China’s leading health authority, the National Health Commission, ordered Wuhan pneumonia samples be moved to designated testing facilities or destroyed, while instructing a no-publication order related to the unknown disease.”

The document said that China had evidence that the coronavirus was spreading from person-to-person as early as the first week in December, but did not warn the world that human-to-human transmission was possible until January 20.

Fox News reported:

While U.S. intelligence is not confirming the existence of the 15-page document, a senior official told Fox that reports of the document aligns with U.S. intelligence that China knew the spread between humans earlier than it said, that it knew it was a novel coronavirus earlier than it said and that it was spread wider than they reported to the international community in the first weeks of the outbreak. … The source said that the agencies have come down to two potential origins for the accident – animal-human transmission, or a mistake in the lab, but there is evidence of both options with most leaning toward the laboratory explanation — although both scenarios are attributable to mistakes. The source told Fox that the reports show “how duplicitous the Chinese have been” in regard to information about the origins and spread of the virus and that “the impact of their secrecy has really shaken our allies.” “Everyone is furious with the Chinese,” the source said.

President Donald Trump confirmed late last week that he had seen evidence that linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Wuhan Institute of Virology but said that he could not share what he had seen, presumably because it is classified.

