http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lPUiDPXsOEY/

CLOSE

Two Arizona county sheriffs, one on the western edge of the state and another just south of Phoenix, say they won’t enforce the stay-at-home order imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey in part because they think it is unconstitutional.

The sheriffs, Doug Schuster of Mohave County, tucked along the Colorado River, and Mark Lamb of Pinal County, made their comments separately. But Schuster said in a Friday phone interview that he had spoken with Lamb about their mutual feelings regarding the governor’s order.

Both said they would speak to residents violating the order. But neither would arrest anyone for not obeying.

Still, Schuster didn’t expect a free-for-all in his county, which includes tourist-laden Lake Havasu City.

“We’ll get compliance,” Schuster said. “These businesses are not looking to butt heads with law enforcement or the state.”

In an emailed statement, the governor’s office said that any violations of the order would risk “penalties previously outlined.” The statement said the office had been communicating with law enforcement agencies and expected continued cooperation.

‘300 deaths is not a significant enough number’

Lamb said it had already been the unstated policy of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to not arrest anybody for violating the order. The preference, he said, was to talk to people about compliance, not jail them.

But a television station in Phoenix asked Lamb to address Ducey’s comments as he announced the extension of his stay-at-home order. Ducey, in response to a question about bars and restaurants that might re-open in defiance of his order, mentioned a jail term, a fine and the possible loss of a liquor license.

Asked about that by KSAZ-TV, Channel 10, on Thursday, Lamb told the station he didn’t wish to arrest anybody.

Lamb said during an interview with The Republic on Friday that he felt he had no choice but to make his unstated policy a stated one.

“I think people want to know that we’re going to support their constitutional rights,” he said. “I felt (Ducey) pushed me into a position where I needed to make our stance clear.”

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office)

Lamb said he thought the governor had no right to deprive people of their livelihood or pursuit of happiness. He said he would welcome joining a legal challenge to Ducey’s orders.

Lamb said he also thought, as a policy measure, the steps to slow the virus’s spread had gone on long enough.

“The numbers don’t justify the actions anymore,” he said. “Three hundred deaths is not a significant enough number to continue to ruin the economy.”

As of Friday, the state health department had reported 330 deaths caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Lamb said that he called a few sheriffs Thursday to let them know what he was about to say on television so they could brace for similar questions.

That’s why he spoke with Schuster, who expressed similar reservations about enforcing the order.

Social distance in Mohave County

Schuster first expressed his thoughts about Ducey’s executive order during a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. He also posted them on his Facebook page on Friday.

The words made waves, especially the part about Schuster not wanting his agency to be the “social distancing police.”

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Schuster said he was on the phone with reporters much of Friday afternoon, taking him away from his plan to spend the afternoon pulling weeds.

But Schuster said he didn’t intend to defy the governor. Or seek publicity.

Schuster’s words came after he dealt with an issue in his county that involved a Lake Havasu City restaurant that wanted to have a taco party in its parking lot.

The owner of BlondZee’s Steak House, a sprawling restaurant adorned with two large cattle heads in the desert just north of Lake Havasu City, had planned a tailgate party of sorts in the parking lot on a late April evening.

Melissa Lucas, the owner, in a letter that was published Thursday in the Today’s News-Herald of Lake Havasu City, said she thought that the “Taco Cruiseday” promotion comported with the law. “They were all little groups of small families eating tacos and didn’t mingle with other groups,” she wrote.

She got crosswise with a county health inspector, she wrote, who summoned a deputy. She said there was talk of her arrest, and she was told no tacos could be eaten in her parking lot.

“I closed my business over this,” Lucas wrote, saying the closure was temporary. “This whole situation is a disaster and it was very devastating to me.”

That situation, Schuster said, got out of control. He said he found it unfortunate that the owner of the restaurant felt she needed to close her doors as a result of his office’s response to the call.

“I don’t care where anybody eats their food,” Schuster said.

Schuster said on Friday that he still had the power of the badge. If called to a business seen to be violating the order, he would encourage them to maintain the new public health standards.

“Call me a coach,” he said. “We’re here to support you. We want to see businesses get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Schuster said he’d be asking business owners to do their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus as a “favor” to him as sheriff. He said most business owners would want to maintain friendly relations with his office.

But, he said, he was not interested with filling up his jail with restaurant owners who, say, served burgers to too dense a crowd of people.

“My conscience will not allow me to arrest someone who is trying to make a living,” he said. “I don’t believe it is a crime to try and make a living.”

Text with our coronavirus team

Sign up with your cellphone number below, and we’ll send you text updates on the coronavirus in Arizona. You can also text us story ideas and questions. We promise not to use your number for anything else.



Schuster said that Lake Havasu City was filled with seasonal visitors. Hotels were at capacity, he said. Meanwhile, business owners who count on this time of year for revenue weren’t allowed to fully take part, he said.

“I don’t think, for the most part, people want to be defying (the order),” he said. “They’re trying to do what’s best for their families.”

And, beyond that empathy, Schuster said he did not want to harshly enforce the governor’s order because he found it a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Ducey’s order, he said, restricted people’s freedom of movement and was an overreach.

“If I were to consider enforcing that, I would be in violation of my oath,” he said. “That is something I cannot do.”

CLOSE Over Easter weekend in Lake Havasu City, strollers, boaters, bikers and kayakers were out in abundance despite calls from authorities for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona Republic

A political debate

His similar comments at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday led to some debate about whether the sheriff had the power to ignore a gubernatorial order.

The county attorney, Ryan Esplin, said that Ducey’s order had the effect of being law and could not simply be ignored. A supervisor, Ron Gould, though, said that the sheriff was the final word on law enforcement in the county. Gould used the phrase “posse comitatus,” which historically allowed a sheriff to form a citizen’s posse, but has also become shorthand for a sheriff’s sovereignty in certain circles of conservative thought.

The sheriff said he understood the county’s residents may be a bit stir-crazy. They were told to stay in place for a month and did so. He said residents had done a good job of staying apart from each other. The county’s medical facilities, he said, no longer appeared to be in danger of being overrun.

Yet the order was extended. Ducey, on Wednesday, announced the Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected order would, with some modifications, be in place until May 15.

Schuster said he was eager for the county to return to a semblance of normalcy and understood part of that would come with abating the virus’s spread.

“I don’t want people to stir the pot or do something just to be spiteful,” he said. “Just use common sense and good judgment.”

Coronavirus in Arizona

Read or Share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-health/2020/05/02/arizona-sheriffs-say-they-wont-enforce-governors-stay-home-order/3070491001/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

