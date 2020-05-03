https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/runningmate-woman-alsharpton-democrat/2020/05/03/id/965842

While Joe Biden has said he will narrow his running mate candidates down to a woman, he is casting a wide net among them, vetting “more than a dozen” before a July decision.

“I really do understand that, Al, for real, and that’s why I assure you that of the more than a dozen women that they’re taking an initial look at, there are significantly more than one black woman that’s going to be considered by this group, first and foremost, number one,” Biden told Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” on Saturday.

The most high-profile running mates have been widely reported under consideration are: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Biden also has pledged to Sharpton to narrow a Supreme Court nomination down to a black woman, which would be a first for the nation.

Biden’s running mate search committee includes: former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn.; Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; and former White House and Senate counsel Cynthia Hogan, per The Hill.

