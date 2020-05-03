https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-north-korea-reportedly-opens-fire-on-south-korean-guard-post-at-dmz

North Korea reportedly opened fire on a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone on Saturday night, prompting South Korea to fire back.

“Gunshots fired from North Korea struck a guard post in South Korea on Sunday inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two countries, and South Korean soldiers fired back, the South’s military said,” The New York Times reported. “The South said it was contacting the North through a military hotline to prevent the situation from escalating. It remained unclear why the North fired the shots.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

