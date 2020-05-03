http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bEbE65lBank/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that more coronavirus relief will be needed, but it makes sense to wait for a week or two to see what spending has worked and what hasn’t.

Brooks stated, “I think it’s not stupid to take a pause for a week or two. I don’t think we know — I want to make sure we spend it well. We’ve gotten a lot of money out the door, and maybe some in wasteful ways, but I think we’ve gotten it out the door, which is the important thing. But pausing to see what’s working and what’s not working seems to me, the better part of wisdom here. … I think it’s time right now to do something. But figuring out exactly what can wait a week or two, but I do think definitely more will be needed.”

