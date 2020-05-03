http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/SRV1ObOubOY/george-w-bush-coronavirus-video-229991

Former President George W. Bush called on Americans to abandon partisan divides in the face of the “shared threat” of the coronavirus pandemic in a video released on Saturday.

Bush’s comments come as Democratic governors clash with Republican President Donald Trump over the White House’s coronavirus response, and even drugs that could treat the virus are politicized.

More than a million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, and well over 60,000 people have died from the virus in the United States. The White House has said it expects total deaths to rise to 74,000 by August.