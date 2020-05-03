https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/churches-reopen-no-singing-allowed/

(FOX NEWS) — Germany allowed church services to resume in a limited capacity on Sunday following a six-week hiatus during a countrywide coronavirus lockdown – but worshippers won’t be able to sing just yet.

A set of strict rules prohibits worshippers from singing in the church over fears the COVID-19 virus could spread more easily that way, German broadcaster Deutsche Welles reported. The congregation must wear masks and must follow social distancing rules, which have prohibited the traditional handshaking that is part of Catholic ceremonies.

Cologne Cathedral, the largest church in Germany and the largest Gothic church in northern Europe, held its first ceremony Sunday for those who work at the church.

