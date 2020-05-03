https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cnn-cancer-jake-tapper-governor-whitmer-see-michigan-stay-home-protesters-vein-charlottesville-neo-nazis/

Thousands of freedom protesters converged on the Michigan capitol in Lansing in late April to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her tyrannical orders during the state economic lockdown.

Whitmer’s orders were some of the strictest and illogical in the nation. The governor banned shopping at JC Penney’s but Walmart shopping was approved. Motor boats were not allowed by canoes were allowed. Seeds were not allowed for sale during the April planting season. The governor was drunk on her new-found power.

https://twitter.com/MI_Republicans/status/1250463355468423170

Thousands protested the dictatorial governor.

Last week another protest was held and several protesters with guns entered the capitol building to condemn the governor.

TRENDING: TYRANNY: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Extends Lockdown to JULY 6 Despite Ranking 40th on State Coronavirus List with 104 Deaths in State of 4 Million!

On Sunday Jake Tapper had the governor on and asked her if she sees the Michigan protesters “in the same vein as the Charlottesville Neo-Nazis?”

Whitmer went on to claim the lockdown protesters depicted some of the “worst racism and awful parts of our history.”

CNN really is a cancer on America.

And Whitmer just grouped ALL of the protesters in the Nazi category.

What awful people.

Via Benny Johnson:

CNN’s Jake Tapper asks if the Stay at Home protesters at the Capitol are in the same “vein” as the Charlottesville Neo-Nazis. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the protesters “depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country.” pic.twitter.com/gImo4ebIIk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2020

Jake Tapper says this guy is a Nazi.

Jake Tapper and Gov. Whitmer called this man a Nazi today. @jaketapper Our media is a virus more destructive than any we’ve ever seen. #EnemyOfThePeople #s#st pic.twitter.com/RMRvq1PJ7x — Steph (@steph93065) May 3, 2020

Hat Tip Katie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

