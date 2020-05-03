http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/WCEf9S_LjwA/coronavirus-in-one-state-28.php

There are many untold sidebars to the story at the heart of this series on the Wuhan virus in Minnesota. One such story is Governor Walz’s use of the media and their failure to hold him to account for his performance. Walz press secretary Teddy Tschann has excluded me from the daily briefings run by the governor. Minnesota Department of Health press officers Doug Schultz and Michael Schommer included me in the briefings run by the department in the governor’s absence, but they now exclude me. Tschann, Schultz, and Schommer have failed even to acknowledge my emails asking why they have excluded me. Is it something I said?

Whatever it is, I am scheduled to appear on Justice and Drew tomorrow morning at 7:35. The show is broadcast on Twin Cities News Talk 1130 AM from 6:00 to 9:00 on weekday mornings. You can stream the station and the show at either of the links. The show is also available by podcast. Please tune in tomorrow when I can call these public servants out by name.

On the subject of the lockdown, Jon Justice, Drew Lee, and producer Samantha Sansevere express a contrarian take reflecting a bad, bad attitude. I doubt that any one of them could get a foothold in the daily briefings either. I appreciate their having me on the show tomorrow to discuss my experience.

On Friday the authorities attributed 28 new deaths to the virus for a new total of 371. Twenty-eight matched the previous high. Twenty-four of the 28 new decedents occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. Six were in their 90’s, 10 in their 80’s, five in their 70’s, four in their 60’s, and three in their 50’s. MDH updated the data again yesterday. The number of new deaths declined to 24 for a new total of 395. Twenty-one of the 24 deaths reported Saturday were residents of long-term care facilities. The median age of decedents remains 83.

Does anyone see a pattern here? The MDH Situation Update now includes the running total of “[d]eaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.” As of today, that is 317 of the total of 395 deaths attributed to the virus. I believe that comes to 80 percent.

As I have asked a time or two before, why the statewide lockdown?

At Friday’s briefing (run by MDH in the governor’s absence, recording below with a few technical glitches that also dogged the live stream), MCH Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and MDH Infectious Diseases Division director Kris Ehresmann addressed the nursing home crisis (at about 06:00 of the recording). Indeed, Erhesmann read a brief statement on it, noting the localization of high numbers of deaths in a few facilities. Although there are 221 nursing homes or assisted living facilities that have at least one case in a resident or staff member, 21 facilities have 20 or more cases; about half the facilities have one or two cases.

In yesterday’s Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt summarized the thoughts of former state epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, now at the University of Minnesota and the brains behind much of the thinking on which Walz relies. According to Howatt’s paraphrase of Osterholm, “the virus will continue its spread until a critical mass of the population develops immunity through infection — roughly 70%. Right now, an estimated 5 to 6% of people have been infected, and even then it is unclear how long immunity will last.”

Once again, why the statewide lockdown?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

