Actress Debra Messing has been taking a hit on social media after posting an anti-Tara Reade screed, which directly contradicts her treatment of Christine Blasey Ford when Ford accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

On Saturday, Debra Messing shared a Medium post written by the Krassenstein brothers, who were both banned from #ResistanceTwitter in 2019 for allegedly operating fake accounts.

“Biden Accuser, Tara Reade, Allegedly Stole from Non-Profit Organization,” the Medium headline said, which Debra Messing parroted. In 2018, she had a far different take on Christine Blasey Ford when she said, “I believe Christine Blasey Ford and so should every U.S. Senator.”

There’s no double standard. It’s just our imagination. pic.twitter.com/FUsavuhP8O — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 3, 2020

Messing later deleted the post after some serious blowback on Twitter.

“This is slander and untrue,” Reade said in response to Messing, as reported by Fox News.

This is slander and untrue. — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) May 3, 2020

“This has been debunked and you’re quoting people who have been permanently banned from twitter,” tweeted Katie Halper, whose podcast served as the platform where Tara Reade first aired her allegation against Joe Biden.

this has been debunked and you’re quoting people who have been permanently banned from twitter. — Katie Halper (@kthalps) May 3, 2020

“Gee, I wonder why a woman might be reluctant to come forward with allegations against a powerful male Democratic politician,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted. “Democrats are good watching liberal sitcom actresses like this dig into her past to try to smear her reputation? This is the standard to use generally?”

“Who would watch what Democrats are doing to Tara Reade and even think about coming forward with similar allegations ever again? The message being sent could not be clearer. It’s like watching a bloodthirsty mob. Way closer to #DemeanWomen than #BelieveWomen,” he added.

Gee, I wonder why a woman might be reluctant to come forward with allegations against a powerful male Democratic politician. Democrats are good watching liberal sitcom actresses like this dig into her past to try to smear her reputation? This is the standard to use generally? https://t.co/WVgWniI1ql — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2020

“This is disgusting to post. Tara is a human being and deserves to break her silence without being dragged through the mud and lied on,” tweeted one user.

“They’re using the liberal playbook of going after the victim – they will get worse so hang in there,” tweeted another user.

“Disgusting how they are so quick to grab anything to defend their anointed one. It doesn’t have to be credible or accurate, just as long as it speaks to the narrative. Yet ignore the damage they are doing to a victim,” tweeted another.

In March, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Recently surfaced evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that two new people, both of whom wished to remain anonymous, said that Reade spoke of Biden’s behavior prior to her going public.

