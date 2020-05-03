http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ci84VRZ1D-Y/

Democrat Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones gained national attention when he endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection, decided to step down when his fellow Democrats attacked him, and then reversed his decision after a wave of support from mostly conservatives encouraged him to keep his job. On Saturday, he joined fellow Trump-supporter and clean up America guru Scott Presler to pick up trash in Atlanta.

“Scott is a fine example about what we appreciate about being American,” Jones said to the about 125 people who volunteered to pick up trash around the city and donate food to a local food bank.

Right after the state of Georgia opened up, 100+ volunteers gathered to pick up trash. Black, white, young, old, & we were united in our love for America. This is what they don’t want to show on television. pic.twitter.com/dSPMlwOetL — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 3, 2020

Jones spoke to the crowd about growing up on a farm in North Carolina where his parents taught him the values he still honors today.

“My mom and my dad were both hardworking Americans,” Jones said. “My dad fought in World War II, and ironically, when my dad came back from the military, he wasn’t even allowed to vote in the Democratic primary.”

“My dad never ever winced or cried aloud,” Jones said. “He loved this country.”

“He knew that this was the best country on earth,” Jones said.

“My mom instilled me too with values: hard work — what that meant,” Jones said. “Taking care of your fellow man and woman and your family.”

“In the old days when someone’s house burned down, all the people in the neighborhood would come and help that family,” Jones said. “If someone lost a loved one, people would be there for them to help them through those trying times.”

“If somebody was trying to find work, they helped them find work. I mean, that’s the American spirit,” Jones said. “That’s what we Americans are about.”

“I don’t care about any party affiliation,” Jones said. “It’s not about party affiliation. You know why? Because It’s about what’s in your heart. We may share a particular party or particular organization, but it’s really about what’s in your heart.”

In other remarks to the volunteers, Jones said he hadn’t sought out the national spotlight, but now that he had it, he would stick to his guns.

“This is not a political rally,” Jones said. “My battle cry was: My country first. America first. American families first.”

“It doesn’t matter where you come from. It’s doesn’t matter your race, your creed, your gender, [or] anything,” Jones said. “What matters is that we stay vigilant and vocal about what our values are.”

Presler told Breitbart News that he thinks the event was a success and that he plans many more cleanups around the country.

Here’s my schedule: May 2: Atlanta

May 23: Philly

June 6: Denver

June 27: Columbus, OH

July 11: Davenport, IA

July 18: Sacramento

July 25: San Antonio

August 15: Modesto

Sept. 12: Ft. Lauderdale

Sept. 19: Lincoln, NE I’m coming to register new voters & clean up America. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 30, 2020

Presler also has a campaign to register voters as part of his effort to work on Trump’s reelection.

