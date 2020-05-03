http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/gwoKC_o0oCU/ny-oped-through-a-mask-darkly-20200502-eg5rkda255erhimwbogyxgpqia-story.html
Not long after the World Trade Center was destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, and again after Lehman Brothers collapsed on Sept. 15, 2008, there was a lot of talk about how New York wouldn’t be the same. Both times, reports of our collective demise proved to be greatly exaggerated as the city quickly recovered, economically speaking, and resumed the upward path — ever more prosperous, populated and pricey — it’s remained on for at least the last quarter-century.