https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flashback-uk-psychic-predicted-january-biden-discredited-scandal-elizabeth-warren-will-lose-president-trump/

A UK Psychic made predictions for 2020 in early January. In one of his predictions he stated that former Vice President Joe Biden would get caught up in a scandal and Elizabeth Warren would win the Democrat ticket. It’s all for naught though as President Trump will win re-election in 2020.

The news is not good for Joe Biden in his efforts to win the Democrat nomination for President. According to a UK Psychic in early January, Biden is not going to make it:

After a tumultuous few months of the impeachment process, the US President will be acquitted by the Senate and will remain in office. Mr Hamilton-Parker believes the impeachment “will empower Trump” and the President will call it a “deep-state Coup d’état”. The psychic said: “Joe Biden will be discredited by a scandal. Elizabeth Warren will be the Democrat Presidential Contender. “Donald Trump will be reelected, taking unexpected states such as Florida. “The trade war with China will escalate as riots sweep China.”

Certainly Sleepy Joe is fading fast. The coronavirus could only hide his failing health for so long. In recent weeks accusations by a woman who said he molested her years ago came back to life. It looks like many on the Democrat side believe he should be removed due to his ill health and this is the ticket to get rid of him.

If Biden is pushed aside by the Democrat establishment, Warren is a likely ticket. For one, she ran for the office and for two she received a number of delegates herself. Bernie bros will be upset if the nomination is not given to Bernie but even Democrats know, his communist positions are too much for independent Americans.

Right now it looks like the Democrats have their work cut out for themselves. The Mueller Gang is under investigation, the unconstitutional and illegal impeachment sham worked against them and now their top candidate is fading fast.

Oh well, maybe they can focus on another psychic prediction – Meghan Markle will have a second child.

Hat tip Joe

