Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisSunday shows preview: America braces for next month of pandemic Attorney dressed as the Grim Reaper protests on Florida beaches Protesters in at least 10 states demand end to coronavirus lockdown MORE (R) said Sunday that coronavirus relief funds should not include aid to states for financial obligations that predate the pandemic.

“Florida, we were flush before this. We were going well. Obviously, this is going to hit our revenues, because you have had key sectors of our economy, like tourism, that have taken a huge hit,” DeSantis told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoSmithfield Foods closes two more plants Two Tyson Foods workers die of coronavirus Smithfield plant worker dies from coronavirus MORE on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“What I would say is, it’s one thing to help a state with lost revenue from the pandemic, but this pandemic should not be used to bail out obligations that were run up over 20 or 30 years. I think that would be very unfair to the states that have done it well,” he added. “And so I think, if you’re going to make a state whole from pre-pandemic, that’s one thing. But to go beyond that and to bail out pensions or do things like that, a lot of these states weren’t being managed properly.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE made similar comments in a tweet last week accusing what he called “poorly run states” such as Illinois of seeking bailouts.

The week before, he had expressed hope that future coronavirus packages would include fiscal relief for state and local governments but after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi, McConnell decline White House offer of rapid COVID-19 tests Congress must pass coronavirus tort reform Trump says there’s ‘tremendous’ testing capacity for returning senators MORE (R-Ky.) suggested states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy Trump said his administration was exploring the idea.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of the different senators, but I don’t want to talk about it now,” Trump said last Thursday. “That was a very interesting presentation.”

Despite DeSantis’ comments, governors in both parties have pushed back against McConnell’s comments, with New York’s Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNew York to distribute millions more cloth masks to vulnerable populations A Hillary Clinton-Barack Obama ticket to replace Joe Biden? Is it even possible? New York reports 299 coronavirus deaths, slight uptick from previous day MORE (D) calling it a “really dumb idea” and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) saying “the last thing we need in the middle of an economic crisis is to have states filing bankruptcy all across America and not able to provide services to people who desperately need them.”

