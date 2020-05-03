https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/flyover-tribute-coronavirus-responders-sparks-concern/

(FOX NEWS) — Large crowds gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to watch a Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover honoring health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though some photos showed families appearing to separate in clusters on the lawn — adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep at least six feet apart — some observers questioned whether social distancing became impossible as crowds grew.

“Not a lot of social distancing happening on the National Mall right now ahead of the Blue Angels flyover,” Justin McCarthy tweeted, sharing a selfie with a bandana over his nose and mouth.

