https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/good-question-president-trump-piles-pete-hegseth-questions-george-w-bushs-sudden-call-unity-video/

The George W. Bush Library put out a video on Twitter this weekend encouraging Americans to be their best selves during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

FOX News host Pete Hegseth responded to George W. Bush’s video this morning on FOX and Friends saying, “The Bush Presidential Library sharing this video as part of the Call to Unite Benefit Livestream. And those are your headlines. Good message guys but I said it before and I’ll say it again, I wish the former president would have said something when there was an investigation into a sitting president when an impeachment was going on and talk about maybe put partisanship aside then. Not a whole lot then but at least we got this now.”

[embedded content]

TRENDING: TYRANNY: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Extends Lockdown to JULY 6 Despite Ranking 40th on State Coronavirus List with 104 Deaths in State of 4 Million!

President Trump piled on.

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Trump is right. Where was George W. Bush during the constant attacks on Trump? And the criminal attempts to impeach this president?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

