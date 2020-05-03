https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/gop-rep-doctor-challenges-junk-harvard-study-finds-coronavirus-deaths-will-increase-8-pollution/

GOP Rep. Andy Harris M.D. called on the EPA to conduct a rigorous review of the junk Harvard study that claims coronavirus deaths will increase 8% with pollution.

The left always tries to push this BS on the American public.

The hacks at Harvard are trying to ban oil and gas while the country is suffering.

What horrible people.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland is asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct a rigorous review of a Harvard University study associating high pollution levels to an increase in coronavirus deaths as researchers criticize the researchers’ findings. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler should conduct an investigation into the study, which suggests a link between pollution and higher rates of coronavirus deaths, Harris wrote to Wheeler on Saturday in a letter obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Harris addressed the letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as well. Harris’s letter refers to a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study, published April 4, concluding that an increase in long-term exposure to particulate matter leads to an 8% increase in the coronavirus death rate. Areas with elevated levels of pollution are likely to experience higher death rates during the pandemic, the research claimed. The study initially claimed that people in areas with high levels of pollution are 15% more likely to die but added an April 24 clarification that reads: “We have revised our finding as that an increase of 1 μg/m3 in PM2.5 is associated with an 8% increase in the COVID-19 death rate.” The revision noted that the study changed after researchers included “confounding factors” impacting the virus.

Obviously, the Harvard researchers ever been to China.

If that were true China would have had half a million coronavirus deaths!



A China river

