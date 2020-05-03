http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rKFzANRUbmY/

According to Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, the 2020 presidential election will be about Mainland China, particular as coronavirus takes a toll on the United States, damage which is believed to be in part due to irresponsible Chinese behavior. However, Democrats are not spending much time on that issue, which was pointed out by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during an interview with Bartiromo.

“I mean, I believe this election will be about China,” Bartiromo said. “Most people understand what has taken place here. And President Trump has changed the conversation on China.”

“So look at this — the Democrats have impaneled a group to look at Trump, not China,” Graham said. “President Trump has made very good decisions, very hard calls consistently. Not one Democrat has come forward with any idea to hold accountable China for killing over 60,000 Americans by withholding information about the virus and putting 30 million Americans out of work because that’s what we had to do to save probably a million lives.

“Not one Democrat has come forward with an idea to hold China accountable,” he added. “China is the problem, not Trump. Democratic Party, step up. Don’t give China a pass.”

