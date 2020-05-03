http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pp171SFfeqo/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett predicted that “probably by the end of May, almost every state will be mostly open economically.”

Hassett said, “I think what we’re seeing is that probably by the end of May, almost every state will be mostly open economically. Right now, there’s a heck of a lot of gradual opening going on. Even some states are starting, with safe distancing and so on, to follow our guidelines and open even restaurants safely. And so, I expect that what’s going to happen is, that we’re going to gain more and more experience about how to run our economy safely. At the same time, our access to testing is going to go way up. And our access to medical supplies so that we don’t have to worry about hitting capacity should people get sick will go up.”

