This is pretty funny stuff.

Hillary Clinton recently shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask on Twitter.

The black mask featured the word “vote” on it, but that was easily blacked out.

Then other Twitter users got busy with Photoshop.

The rest is comedy history.

Here’s Hillary’s original tweet:

Here’s the blank that followed:

And here are the creative versions other people created:

Outstanding.

And quite funny.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

