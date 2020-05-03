https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hilarious-hillary-clinton-shares-photo-mask-people-way-much-fun/
This is pretty funny stuff.
Hillary Clinton recently shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask on Twitter.
The black mask featured the word “vote” on it, but that was easily blacked out.
Then other Twitter users got busy with Photoshop.
TRENDING: BREAKING: Conservative Superstar CANDACE OWENS Is Suspended from Twitter! – After Challenging Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer!
The rest is comedy history.
Here’s Hillary’s original tweet:
No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem.
I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.
I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020
Here’s the blank that followed:
Blank canvas, no need to thank me, just have fun! pic.twitter.com/AZDdqdICmY
— ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FranksFiles) May 2, 2020
And here are the creative versions other people created:
— ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FranksFiles) May 2, 2020
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) May 2, 2020
— Rick Stamper (@rickysanchez74) May 2, 2020
My God! pic.twitter.com/6kZjv1hwal
— OC Conservo (@OC_Conservo) May 2, 2020
#EpsteinsLastVision pic.twitter.com/jN0GQhhmcw
— Not an Alex Jones Neighbor, Thankfully!😳 (@Matt_Schtick1) May 2, 2020
— Donna (@Aposematics) May 2, 2020
I like this one better. pic.twitter.com/TOi3LSLY4U
— JG (@jargonspeak) May 2, 2020
— Marisa (@MarisaLR2) May 2, 2020
— Jaysun (@jaysun951) May 3, 2020
Outstanding.
And quite funny.
Cross posted from American Lookout.