This is pretty funny stuff.

Hillary Clinton recently shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask on Twitter.

The black mask featured the word “vote” on it, but that was easily blacked out.

Then other Twitter users got busy with Photoshop.

The rest is comedy history.

Here’s Hillary’s original tweet:

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring. I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020

Here’s the blank that followed:

Blank canvas, no need to thank me, just have fun! pic.twitter.com/AZDdqdICmY — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FranksFiles) May 2, 2020

And here are the creative versions other people created:

I like this one better. pic.twitter.com/TOi3LSLY4U — JG (@jargonspeak) May 2, 2020

Outstanding.

And quite funny.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

