Another liberal tyrant.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a video on Saturday.

The commie mayor will NOT ALLOW parties in her city.

If you attend a party you will find yourself in jail.

The City of Chicago will not tolerate parties.

Do what’s right and stop the spread. Anonymously report house parties and large gatherings to https://t.co/1xUCRz71hV. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/GXKIR80xTN — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 2, 2020

Another good reminder to remove yourself from any Democrat-run city or state.

Hey Liberals, take note of this video. This is exactly what you will get if your socialist plan comes to fruition!@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/k9NZhmcsMr — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) May 3, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot likes to lecture the peons to stay at home while she’s out getting her hair done.

