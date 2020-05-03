https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/need-will-arrest-will-take-jail-chicago-commie-mayor-outlaws-parties-city/

Another liberal tyrant.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a video on Saturday.
The commie mayor will NOT ALLOW parties in her city.
If you attend a party you will find yourself in jail.

The City of Chicago will not tolerate parties.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Conservative Superstar CANDACE OWENS Is Suspended from Twitter! – After Challenging Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

Another good reminder to remove yourself from any Democrat-run city or state.

Mayor Lightfoot likes to lecture the peons to stay at home while she’s out getting her hair done.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...