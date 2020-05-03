https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-tyrannical-governor-whitmer-backs-joe-biden-no-pattern-goes/

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer went on with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning.

Controversial Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer echoed Nancy Pelosi when asked about Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden. Whitmer says she believes Joe Biden because, “Joe Biden is who he says he is.”

No pattern at all…

TRENDING: TYRANNY: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Extends Lockdown to JULY 6 Despite Ranking 40th on State Coronavirus List with 104 Deaths in State of 4 Million!

Completely normal.

Here is Governor Whitmer lying through her teeth to defend Joe Biden.

[embedded content]