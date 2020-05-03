https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-reads-prepared-answers-questions-msnbc-interview-video/

Joe Biden appeared to be reading prepared answers during his ‘interview’ on MSNBC.

Al Sharpton tossed Biden a softball Saturday evening when discussing the economic impact the Coronavirus shutdown has had on minority communities.

Biden immediately responded with prepared answers, reading from a Teleprompter during a supposed live “interview.”

Nothing to see here…it’s just a coincidence that the answers on Biden’s Teleprompter match up perfectly with Al Sharpton’s questions!

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden appears to read prepared answers to questions in MSNBC interview. pic.twitter.com/tbUO1SOjiw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2020

