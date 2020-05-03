https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mothers-day-coming-get-trump-great-great-mom-mug-2/
(Note: Thank you for your support for American businesses like the one below and for Gateway Pundit. We appreciate you!)
Mother’s Day is next Sunday.
If the mother in your life is a Trump fan, we found the perfect gift for her!
It’s a Trump-like message, said in a way only he can, and emblazoned on a coffee mug (Gateway Pundit directly benefits from orders through this link and the links below):
TRENDING: TYRANNY: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Extends Lockdown to JULY 6 Despite Ranking 40th on State Coronavirus List with 104 Deaths in State of 4 Million!