https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-leave-context-out-of-trumps-remark-on-lincoln-and-distort-what-he-said

Left-wing reporters took remarks that President Donald Trump made on Sunday night out of context and made it appear as though Trump believes he is treated worse than former President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated in office, when Trump was specifically talking about the media’s coverage of his presidency.

Trump made the remarks during a Fox News virtual town hall event that was being held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in response to the following question: “Why do you use descriptive words that can be classified as bullying, and why do you not directly answer the questions asked by the press, but instead speak of past successes and generally ramble?”

Trump responded:

Good, I think I like that question, I’m not sure, but I think I like that question. I appreciate it, I appreciate the prayers too, very have much. Look, I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen. The closest would be that gentleman right up there. They always said Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You’re there, you see those press conferences. They come at me with questions that are disgraceful, to be honest, disgraceful. Their manner of presentation and their words. And I feel if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage. I mean, they come at you with the most horrible, horrendous, biased questions. And you see it. 94 to 95 percent of the press is hostile… We have tremendous support, but the media might as well be in the Democrat Party. And why? I don’t know. … All of the things we have done and yet we have a very hostile press, and you understand, maybe you are not going to say it or admit it and maybe you shouldn’t, but nobody has seen anything like this. I appreciate the question, and I very much appreciate the sentiment behind the question. But I’m standing up there and instead of asking me a normal question, the level of anger and hatred, I’ll look at them as say, “What’s your problem? What is your problem?”

PBS writer Yamiche Alcindor, who has a history of making false claims and has often showed her bias against the administration, responded by writing, “Video of President Trump, sitting at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial, saying is he being treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated after freeing enslaved people across America.”

Video of President Trump, sitting at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial, saying is he being treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated after freeing enslaved people across America. https://t.co/PHBVFHpCox — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 4, 2020

Left-wing activist Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted: “Trump, sitting at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, claims he’s been treated ‘worse’ than Lincoln, who was shot in the head and killed while in office.”

Trump, sitting at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, claims he’s been treated “worse” than Lincoln, who was shot in the head and killed while in office. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020

Left-wing CNN commentator Keith Boykin responded: “Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters.”

Trump: “They always said Lincoln. Nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.” Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters. – #TrumpTownHall at the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/UFq0SNX1zq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2020

Others quickly called out the misleading claims, which failed to note that Trump was specifically talking about press coverage.

Federalist reporter Emily Jashinsky responded to Alcindor by writing: “This is such a stupid hair to have to split, but he was specifically talking about his treatment from the press, not the public in general. Watch the clip. A lot of misleading tweets on this.”

This is such a stupid hair to have to split, but he was specifically talking about his treatment from the press, not the public in general. Watch the clip. A lot of misleading tweets on this. Why make these unfair stretches when you have enough weird claims to work with anyway? https://t.co/VklrzFvjI0 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) May 4, 2020

Breitbart Editor Joel Pollak responded to left-wing CNN reporter Oliver Darcy’s tweet, which did not include the context of Trump’s remarks in the text of the tweet: “In terms of MEDIA COVERAGE. You know it, and your tweet proves it.”

In terms of MEDIA COVERAGE. You know it, and your tweet proves it. https://t.co/q4c1R7FRNU — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 4, 2020

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz responded: “Trump is talking about treatment from the press. He’s right.”

Trump is talking about treatment from the press. He’s right. https://t.co/cqzZjdImJa pic.twitter.com/2S3yAWvt7n — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 4, 2020

National Review Senior Writer Dan McLaughlin responded: “A little misleading, since he says worse *by the press* but even there…no. True, Lincoln had the NY Times like Trump has Fox News, plus Lincoln owned a newspaper in Illinois. But even adjusting for all that: no.”

A little misleading, since he says worse *by the press* but even there…no. True, Lincoln had the NY Times like Trump has Fox News, plus Lincoln owned a newspaper in Illinois. But even adjusting for all that: no. https://t.co/h3hpFo5Be4 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

