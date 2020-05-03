https://thehill.com/homenews/media/495900-lesley-stahl-of-60-minutes-says-she-was-hospitalized-for-coronavirus

CBS News’s Lesley Stahl revealed a coronavirus diagnosis on Sunday in a message thanking front-line health care workers.

In a video at the end of Sunday’s episode, the “60 Minutes” co-host revealed that she and several other colleagues at the show had been diagnosed with COVID-19, with each case presenting differently.

“I was one of the more than 1 million Americans who did [contract the coronavirus],” Stahl said. “I wasn’t alone from this broadcast.”

Referring to the doctors and nurses involved in fighting the coronavirus epidemic, Stahl added, “Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admirations — and in some cases, our lives.”

In closing tonight, Lesley Stahl shares her personal experience with coronavirus and a message to healthcare workers: “Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admirations — and in some cases, our lives.” https://t.co/KGBKAbmi56 pic.twitter.com/efq58pIexo — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 4, 2020

A number of prominent media figures and journalists have announced coronavirus diagnoses in recent weeks, including CNN’s Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoBrooke Baldwin returns to CNN after coronavirus recovery: ‘Thank you for sending me so much love’ Keeping the lockdown: Science or Acela Corridor parochialism? NJ, NY governors blast McConnell for pushing ‘bankruptcy route’ for states: ‘Repugnant’ MORE and Brooke Baldwin and CBS journalist Maria Mercader, who died from the coronavirus in late March.

More than 1.1 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the U.S., and nearly 69,000 deaths have been confirmed.

