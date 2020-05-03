https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/michigan-pilot-gives-special-f-u-shout-tyrannical-governor-whitmer-plane/

A Michigan pilot and small business owner spend about an hour on Friday morning sending Michigan’s tyrannical governor a message in the sky.

F.U.

The pilot, Ed Frederick spelled out the letters with his propeller plane over Ann Arbor with an arrow pointing to the governor’s mansion.

HERO: Ed Frederick, 45, spent about an hour charting a path over Grand Rapids that spelled out this message for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “F U,” with an arrow pointing directly over the governor’s mansion.https://t.co/mlQKPXMoD8 pic.twitter.com/acGREz2627 — Amy (@MaybeAmes) May 2, 2020

The Michigan governor on Sunday smeared all of the lock-down protesters as neo-nazis waving confederate flags.

She doesn’t take criticism well.

Breitbart.com reported:

TRENDING: BOOM! Maria Bartiromo NAILS Lindsey Graham for LYING TO AMERICAN PUBLIC About Calling in Deep State Criminals to Testify (VIDEO)

A frustrated Michigan pilot flew an “F U” pattern over Grand Rapids to spell out his message to Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her lockdown order. Ed Frederick, 45, spent an hour charting out the flightpath to give his simple message to Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus, with an arrow pointing directly at the governor’s mansion, according to Flightaware. Frederick said he was inspired to take a trip in his propeller plane Friday morning after Whitmer announced she would be extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 28. “It’s a power trip,” Frederick told the New York Post. “The government, no matter Democrats or Republicans, always seem like they’re trying to do something just to prove they’re doing something, without weighing the ramifications.” Frederick, who lives just outside Grand Rapids, says he is a small business owner along with his sister and thought a shutdown was unnecessary for the entire state, considering how most of the cases were clustered around Detroit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

