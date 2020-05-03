https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-michigan-pilot-says-f-u-to-gov-gretchen-whitmer-in-flight-path

A frustrated pilot expressed his frustrations with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home extension by writing a brazen message of indignation in the sky.

On Thursday night, Whitmer extended her emergency lockdown order through May 28, 2020. Ed Frederick, a small business owner from Michigan, wanted to voice his disapproval of the stay-at-home order extension. Instead of firing off an angry email to the Democratic governor, Frederick broadcast his indignation for Lansing and the rest of the world to see.

Frederick got in his Piper propeller plane on Friday morning, and spent an hour crafting a poignant and straightforward message to Whitmer. While flying over the city of Grand Rapids, Frederick spelled out “F U” in the sky with his flight path.

He capped off his disgruntled communication in the sky with an arrow that pointed to the Michigan Governor’s Mansion, where Whitmer currently resides.

“The government, no matter Democrats or Republicans, always seem like they’re trying to do something just to prove they’re doing something, without weighing the ramifications,” Frederick told the New York Post on Friday. “It’s a power trip.”

“That’s been an issue for a lot of people in the rural counties,” Frederick explained. “There are 82 counties, but really only four need to be locked down.”

“[Whitmer] says this is for the safety of Michigan, but I think it’s for the safety of her keeping her votes, because the southeast is highly democratic,” he continued.

“I don’t need the government to wipe my tushie every two minutes,” Frederick, 45, said. “Let me know what the problems are going to be and let me know what the ramifications are; I’m responsible for myself.”

The spirited sky signal came a day after there was a lockdown protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, where some dissenters were armed. Frederick supports his fellow Michiganians protesting against the lockdown extension, but he doesn’t think that demonstrators need to arm themselves because it’s “not painting them in a good light.”

“We have an open carry, but just because it’s legal, doesn’t mean you should do it — it’s sort of like [the virus],” Frederick said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

