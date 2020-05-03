https://www.theepochtimes.com/3336893_3336893.html

A 28-year-old Minnesota woman who was reported missing Thursday was found dead over the weekend, officials said.

Maria Fury was reported near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake after a person said she left her home for a walk at around 11 a.m. Thursday, said the local police department on Facebook.

Police then launched a search, and they asked property owners to check their respective properties.

On Saturday, the Maple Grove Police Department wrote that Fury was found dead in her home on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.

“This is a devastating time for Maria’s family and the community,” Maple Grove Police Department said, according to the Facebook post.

Officials told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that later, Fury’s 28-year-old husband was the suspect in the case. They didn’t reveal any more details about the incident.

“There was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community who volunteered to search for Maria,” the Maple Grove Police Department said.

Maria’s parents, Lissa Weimelt and Bill Pew, sent out a statement and said their daughter “was our joy, light, and treasure,” KSTP reported.

“As our family honors Maria’s memory, and the immense joy that she brought to us all, we encourage you to focus on all the positive in the world,” their statement said. “Love your babies as we loved our Maria. Thank you so much for your prayers and support.”

According to jail records, a 28-year-old named Joshua Fury was arrested for probable cause and is being held in the Hennepin County jail.

Before her death was confirmed, family members had planned to meet on Saturday to search for the woman, reported CCX Media.

