Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) on Sunday defended the steps his state has taken to reopen its economy without meeting the White House guidelines of two weeks of declining cases, saying each state’s situation is different.

“You have to understand that Mississippi is different than New York and New Jersey,” Reeves said on “Fox News Sunday.” “What we have seen is for the last 35-40 days, we’ve been between 200 and 300 cases without a spike. Our hospital system is not stressed, we have less than 100 people in our state on ventilators.”

Pressed by Fox News’ Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceEric Holder defends Biden: Allegation ‘inconsistent with the person who I’ve come to know’ Chris Wallace on Michael Flynn: ‘Don’t lie’ if you’re talking to the FBI Trump rips media after taking criticism over coronavirus briefings MORE on the two-week guideline, as well as a spike in confirmed cases since the state announced the next phase of reopening, the governor responded that “sometimes the models are just different for different stats… we believe that particular gating criteria just doesn’t work in states like ours. We have never had more than 300 cases in any one day with the exception of Friday in that data dump.”

Friday saw the largest single-day increase in cases in Mississippi thus far with 397 new cases and 20 deaths. That prompted officials to temporarily pull back on its move to reopen.

“It was a one-day blip but we wanted to make sure we investigated that data before we made a final decision, so we delayed,” Reeves told Wallace.

Reeves also blasted a vote by the GOP-controlled state legislature to restrict his authority in spending more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

“We have had a longstanding 40-year law in Mississippi which recognizes that in an emergency, you’ve got to have an executive,” he said. “We don’t have time for committee meetings, we don’t have time for committee hearings, we don’t have time for politicians to cut deals … I’m terribly disappointed in our legislative leadership.”

