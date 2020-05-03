https://thehill.com/homenews/media/495845-msnbc-reporter-interrupted-by-protester-in-california-take-off-your-damn-mask

MSNBC’s Steve Patterson was interrupted during a live report, with a protester in California telling the reporter to “take off your damn mask, man!”

The interruption came on Saturday afternoon as Patterson was reporting on a protest in Laguna Beach over Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomBattle erupts in California over when to open California Democrat blasts Huntington Beach protesters: They ‘undoubtedly spread the virus’ More than 500 protesters gather on beach to protest California’s stay-at-home order MORE‘s (D-Calif.) social distancing orders — including the closure of beaches in the Golden State — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The beach is to my right. You can see some of this orange fencing. That’s kept a lot of people away, at least from main beach. Haven’t seen anybody there,” Patterson reported while wearing a mask outdoors near the beach.

“Take off your damn mask, man! You don’t need it,” an unidentified man yelled while walking by Patterson.

Patterson continued without acknowledging the advice while showing signs from protesters that included “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

Another read “USA: land of the free and the home of the brave,” but the words “free” and “brave” were crossed out.

California, the most populous state in the country, with 40 million residents and five major cities, recorded its first case of COVID-19 near the end of January.

Newsom ordered strict stay-at-home measures March 19.

The death toll in California has stayed relatively low, with the state recording 2,172 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Several U.S. states have started reopening their respective economies, with Newsom telling reporters on Friday that some announcements around easing restrictions and the process of reopening the California economy may be happening this week.

“I feel some confidence over the course of the next week we’re going to be able to make some announcements that will give people some more confidence in the ability for California to get back on its economic feet,” Newsom said.

