https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-evidence-emerges-that-casts-doubt-on-one-of-the-allegations-facing-biden

New evidence has emerged that appears to weaken one of the sexual misconduct claims facing Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden as the timeline of events does not appear to match up.

Law&Crime reported on Friday that Eva Murry, 26, claimed that Biden made a sexually inappropriate remark to her during Delaware’s annual Gridiron Dinner in 2008 when she was 14.

However, Fox News reported on Sunday that Biden allegedly sent an aide to the event and that Biden had surgery that week.

Fox News reporter Brooke Singman tweeted: “Fox has obtained a letter from former VP of the First State Gridiron Dinner saying @JoeBiden did not attend the event on May 3, 2008. I have also obtained Biden’s personal schedule for the day, which shows that an aide went in his place. Biden had a minor surgery that week.”

NEW: Fox has obtained a letter from former VP of the First State Gridiron Dinner saying @JoeBiden did not attend the event on May 3, 2008. I have also obtained Biden’s personal schedule for the day, which shows that an aide went in his place.

Biden had a minor surgery that week. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 3, 2020

J. Brian Murphy, the former vice president of the event, told Fox News that the records “conclusively” indicated that Biden did not attend the May 3, 2008, dinner.

Murphy said in a statement:

After reviewing my files of the dinner which included attendees and the show itself, I can conclusively say, Senator Biden was not at the dinner. The annual dinner is attended annually by 300 to 400 elected officials and prominent Delawareans. The year 2008 is particularly noteworthy because it is the only year where the Senator agreed to appear in a video, which was a spoof of Meet the Press. It was taped earlier that week. It was our hope the Senator would attend the dinner to see the video, but he sent regrets. Had he been there, myself as well as others would have known and in fact, I would have acknowledged him from the stage. Senator Biden was not at the Gridiron Dinner in May of 2008.

Murry, who reportedly attended the event with her aunt, former GOP Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell, had originally alleged “verbal sexual harassment” from Biden.

“When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello, he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was,” Murry said. “I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time. We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment,” Murry continued. “I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time, but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off.”

In response to new details emerging about the timeline of events, O’Donnell, who had originally said that she heard Biden make the remark, said that it could have happened a different year but that she was standing by her original statement.

“Yes, it could have been another year. So what? She was a teenager when I ran for office. It doesn’t make it okay,” she wrote to Fox News. “It happened when I was running for office against him. If it was 2007, that makes it even worse.”

However, Fox News noted that Biden’s schedule placed him in a different state when the dinner happened in 2007.

Murry’s sister addressed the discrepancies by saying that she believed her sister, but thinks its possible that her sister got the date wrong.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

