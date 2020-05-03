http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wk7JdNZzjbc/

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) extended her state’s coronavirus shutdown two more weeks, but simultaneously noted that Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) could reopen their gun stores and take customers by appointment.

On May 1, KOB 4 reported that Grisham extended the shutdown to May 15, but allowed gun stores, pet services, and golf courses to open sooner.

The Center Square quoted a Thursday press release from Grisham’s office, which said, “Federally licensed firearm retailers may open by appointment only as needed conduct background checks and to allow individuals to take possession of firearms ordered online.”

NRA-ILA New Mexico State Director Tara Reilly-Mica commented on Grisham’s action, saying, “The governor’s announcement today was a first step toward restoring the self-defense and Second Amendment rights of New Mexicans — rights she unlawfully, unilaterally and carelessly stripped away when she ordered the closure of all gun stores last month.”

On February 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Grisham faced steep opposition from county sheriffs regarding her push for universal background checks. Twenty-nine of the state’s 33 sheriffs signed a letter opposing the gun control and the New Mexico Sheriff’s Association made clear it planned to sue the state if the new gun controls were enacted.

Grisham responded by referring to 29 out of 33 sheriffs as “a few” members of law enforcement “making noise.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

