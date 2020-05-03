https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-york-funeral-director-tells-project-veritas-independent-autopsy-revealed-hospital-falsely-attributed-death-alzheimers-patient-covid-19-video/

Funeral directors have been contacting Project Veritas and asserting that deaths are being falsely attributed to coronavirus in order to inflate the number of deaths.

Project Veritas released phone calls with multiple funeral directors making the claim on April 30.

“Basically, every death certificate that comes across our desk now has COVID on it,” a funeral director in Williston Park, N.Y. told the organization.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe had put out a call seeking whistleblowers to come forward with any inconsistencies they were seeing.

TRENDING: BOOM! Maria Bartiromo NAILS Lindsey Graham for LYING TO AMERICAN PUBLIC About Calling in Deep State Criminals to Testify (VIDEO)

Another funeral director claims that they are labeling deaths as COVID for any respiratory distress — including pneumonia and the flu.

“They are putting COVID on a lot of death certificates because people who are going to their hospital with any kind of respiratory distress, respiratory problems, pneumonia, the flu — the flu-like symptoms lead into the COVID-19,” said Joseph Antioco of Schafer Funeral Home. “To me, all you’re doing is padding the statistics. You’re putting people on that have COVID-19 even if they didn’t have it. You’re making the death rate for New York City a lot higher than it should be.”

Another funeral director claimed that a sister of someone on the Supreme Court had a private autopsy conducted after being labeled as dying from COVID and tested negative.

“I had one that was autopsied because the sister was famous, and apparently, and I don’t know who the Supreme Court Justice is, but the Supreme Court Justice was related to this family, and she says I know my sister didn’t die of COVID-19,” said Josephine Dimiceli of Dimiceli & Sons Funeral Home. “She said she had Alzheimer’s and they didn’t suction her. You have to suction because they forget how to swallow. And right away they put down COVID-19 on her death certificate, and the Supreme Court justice, whoever it is, contacted the hospital. They did an independent autopsy; bingo. No COVID-19.”

Several other funeral directors shared similar stories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]