Several states reopened last week.

Severl more will open at least partially this week from the Fauci lockdown.

But Democrat-led Oregon is not one of them.

Oregon, a state with 4.14 million residents, did not reopen on Friday.

In fact, the liberal state is not reopening anytime soon.

Far Left Oregon Governor Kate Brown is extending the state’s lockdown until JULY 6th!

TWO MORE MONTHS!



https://t.co/jFUXahJ8hm Oregon Declaration of Emergency extended to July 6th! Wutttttt? — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) May 2, 2020

Oregon is ranked 40th in US coronavirus deaths. 40TH!

But there is even more troubling news coming from Oregon.

On April 22nd the state initiated a plan to remove children from foster homes if one of the parents comes down with coronavirus.

The state of Oregon will remove the children and place them with “sustitute care” if the parents are deemed unable to support them.

This law was actually published online on the Oregon Department of Human Services website.

It appears Oregon got this idea from WHO executive Michael Ryan.

At the behest of the World Health Organization (WHO) executive director Michael Ryan, Oregon is slated to remove children from homes and place them in “substitute care” if parents are deemed “unable to support them.” Ryan, who was criticized for stating that governments need to go door-to-door looking for people infected with coronavirus and if found, “Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick, and remove them and isolate them.”

