Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceNew White House press secretary vows never to lie at inaugural briefing Chris Wallace on Michael Flynn: ‘Don’t lie’ if you’re talking to the FBI 12 things to know today about coronavirus MORE signaled Sunday that he regretted not wearing a face covering during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” Pence said during a Fox News virtual town hall Sunday evening.

Pence, who was asked about last week’s controversy by Fox News anchor Bret Baier, explained that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend masks be worn to prevent asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.

Pence said that he and President Trump Donald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE are regularly tested for the virus because of their positions, suggesting as he did last week that he didn’t see the need to wear a face-covering at the time because he knew he didn’t have the virus.

Still, Pence signaled regret for the decision and noted that he wore a mask when visiting a General Motors facility in Indiana just two days later.

“I think it really is a statement about the American people, the way people have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing, wear masks in setting where they can’t do that,” Pence continued. “I couldn’t be more grateful to see how the American people responded.”

The vice president said he believed that the Trump administration’s social distancing guidelines had saved thousands of lives.

Pence stirred controversy last Tuesday when he was seen touring the Mayo Clinic without a face covering, while other officials like Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn were wearing masks. The clinic issued guidance in April requiring patients and visitors to wear face coverings in accordance with new CDC guidelines recommending masks.

Pence defended his decision at the time and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PencePence staff threatens action against reporter after tweet about VP without surgical mask 12 things to know today about coronavirus Pence wears face mask during tour of General Motors plant MORE said later that he was unaware of the Mayo Clinic’s policy on face coverings. Pence was photographed wearing a face covering during his visit to the GM plant, which is producing ventilators, on Thursday.

