https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/05/03/poll-democrats-prefer-warren-for-vp-but-big-donors-are-skeptical-n387744

A new CBS poll has Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren running away with the vice presidential nominating sweepstakes among rank and file Democrats.

But big donors to the party are pressuring Joe Biden not to take her on, believing “He would lose the election.”

It’s one more indication just how far left the Democratic Party has lurched since 2016. Bernie Sanders, Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and the “Squad” have brought radical, transformative, socialist ideas into the mainstream of the party, endangering the electability of Biden.

CNBC:

“I think a lot of the donor base, on board and coming, would prefer almost anyone but Elizabeth. I don’t see him choosing her for veep” said a longtime fundraiser for Biden who is regularly in touch with him. “She would be horrible. He would lose the election,” said a Wall Street executive who was once backing others running in the Democratic primary and later joined Biden’s donor ranks.

This attitude among the elites has rankled ordinary Democrats, as evidenced by their preference for Warren expressed in several polls.

CBSNews:

Elizabeth Warren is well atop Democratic voters’ list of those who should be considered for vice president — with 71% saying she should be — and Warren also outpaces other possible picks by a wide margin as their first choice for the job: Warren at 36% first choice, to Kamala Harris’ 19%, Stacey Abrams at 14%, and Amy Klobuchar at 13%. No one else gets over 4%. Warren is the top pick among white Democrats and liberals by large margins. Warren is among the top picks for black Democrats too, but they are more evenly split between Warren, Abrams and Harris. Warren is also among the top with moderate Democrats, for whom the top three picks are Warren, Klobuchar and Harris.

Warning: Any Democrat who claims to be “moderate” should not be supporting Warren for vice president. It just shows how oblivious many liberals are to how radical their ideas are perceived. Believing yourself “moderate” if you support Medicare for all is delusional, and the big money donors know it.

Donors concerned about a Biden-Warren ticket are worried about a range of issues, from Democrats potentially losing her seat in the Senate to Warren being possibly too divisive on the campaign trail against President Donald Trump. Other financiers have privately encouraged Biden to hold back on choosing a running mate and focus on issues connected to Americans’ struggles with the coronavirus, which has infected more than a million in the U.S. and cost the economy more than 30 million jobs.

The last Massachusetts politician on a Democratic ticket to win was John F. Kennedy in 1960. The nation has changed a lot in the last 60 years but not that much. Choosing Warren will cement the socialist overthrow of the traditional Democratic establishment and condemn the Democratic Party to electoral oblivion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

