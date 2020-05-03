https://www.theblaze.com/news/pompeo-announces-there-is-enormous-evidence-that-covid-19-leaked-from-infamous-wuhan-lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Sunday that the U.S. government has “enormous evidence” proving coronavirus originated in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“There’s enormous evidence that that’s where this began,” Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab,” Pompeo went on to say. “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

However, Pompeo did not state what that evidence is.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a statement last week saying they were “rigorously” investigating whether the virus came from the Wuhan lab.

Intelligence sources have since said that the consensus among U.S. intelligence agencies is that COVID-19 did, in fact, come from the lab, though they believe its leak was accidental.

“I’ve seen what the intelligence community has said,” Pompeo said Sunday. “I have no reason to believe that they’ve got it wrong.”

President Donald Trump also stated last week that he has a “high degree of certainty” that the COVID-19 outbreak began at the Wuhan lab.

[embedded content]

China’s coronavirus response was a ‘classic communist disinformation effort’: Pompeo | ABC News



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

