Samaritan’s Purse, which had been operating a field hospital in Central Part, has been effectively booted from the city.

The Christian-based humanitarian relief organization, run by Franklin Graham, established a field hospital in Central Park as New York City quickly became the global epicenter for COVID-19. The move was immediately decried by the left due to Samaritan Purse’s biblical views on sexuality despite the organization’s commitment to serve every patient without discrimination.

But on Saturday, Mount Sinai Health System announced it was shutting down the field hospital. Sources told local media the decision was due in part to Samaritan Purse’s Christian beliefs.

“Source tells me a decision was made to sever ties after controversy over the group’s religious views on the LGBTQ community caused concerns in NY,” local NYC reporter Melissa Russo said.

The announcement came one day after Corey Johnson, speaker of the New York City Council, lashed out at Samaritan’s Purse in a vile message.

“It is time for Samaritan’s Purse to leave New York City,” Johnson said in a statement. “This group, which is led by the notoriously bigoted, hate-spewing Franklin Graham, came at a time when our city couldn’t in good conscience turn away any offer of help. That time has passed.”

“As a city that values diversity and compassion for all, we cannot continue to allow a group with the track record of Samaritan’s Purse to remain here when we are past the point they are needed,” he continued. “Hate has no place in our beautiful city.”

Several other field hospitals in New York City that were assembled to treat COVID-19 patients will remain in place, according to WABC-TV. Only the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital is being permanently shut down.

