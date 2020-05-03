https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/seriously-babys-mom-wants-listed-birth-certificate-father/

A woman in England who gave birth to a child but now “identifies” as a man has lost her legal fight to be listed on the birth certificate as the father.

The case of Freddy McConnell of Kent, BBC News reported, will be appealed to the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

A Supreme Court justice earlier rejected her case, and now the Court of Appeal has agreed.

“Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said the Gender Recognition Act required Mr. McConnell to be registered as the mother, and the requirement did not violate his rights to private and family life, as set out in the European Convention on Human Rights,” the BBC reported.

The judge said that, as a result, the appeal was dismissed.

The judge concluded the Children Act 1989 allowed that a mother has automatic parental responsibility for a child from the moment of birth.

Not even the father has that same right, the judge said.

“From the moment of birth, someone must have parental responsibility for a newly-born child, for example, to authorize medical treatment and more generally to become responsible for its care,” the judge said.

McConnell argued, “Any right-thinking person can see the inconsistencies in the law.”

A lawyer for McConnell, Andrew Spearman, charged the decision failed to recognize McConnell’s “role” as a father.

The U.K. nonprofit Christian Concern said said the original judge in the case found motherhood “was about being pregnant and giving birth regardless of whether the person who does so was considered a man or a woman.”

The three-judge appeals court panel that affirmed the lower court decision was comprised of two men and a woman.

Tim Dieppe, head of public policy for Christian Concern, said: “We welcome this decision from the court of appeal. It is good that it has upheld the obvious reality of biological motherhood. However, the idea that a ‘man’ can become pregnant, give birth and be a mother is absurd. It is time to abolish fictional ‘gender identity’ based legal categories.”

