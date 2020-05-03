https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tarareade-sexual-assault-allegations/2020/05/03/id/965836

Tara Reade canceled a planned “Fox News Sunday” interview to respond to Joe Biden’s denial of her sexual assault allegations, but it was a mere delay because of threats she and her adult daughter have received.

“I’m digesting and processing everything he said,” Reade, 56, told The Wall Street Journal. “I will respond.”

Biden issued an unequivocal denial to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday – in his first public comments – of the allegations he sexual assaulted Reade when she was a staffer for the Delaware senator in 1993.

“It’s not true,” he said. “I am saying unequivocally: It never, never happened.”

Reade told the Journal of a incident with Biden in which he kissed her and reached under her skirt to penetrate her vagina in a Senate hallway.

She also told the Journal she filed a complaint with a Senate personnel office but just on sexual harassment and not the assault allegation.

“I know that I described what happened, that I felt uncomfortable, that I felt retaliated against,” she told the Journal. “I don’t know that I used the phrase ‘sexual harassment’ — I don’t remember, and I haven’t seen the form.”

The Senate complaint is a key document in the allegations, but it has yet to be revealed publicly, or even acknowledged whether it exists.The former vice president has asked the secretary of the Senate to help locate the document, per The Hill, and to then make the complaint public.

Reade added to the Journal she did not report the assault to Biden’s staff or on the complaint out of fear of reprisal, but she did talk to friends and family about it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

