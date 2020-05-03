http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/s0XwX11KXP8/495764-terrorist-threats-rise-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Yacoubian points out that while the fighters and members of these groups are at the same risk of contracting COVID-19, they are also seeing opportunities in the face of strained security forces as they look to shape the narrative around coronavirus to support their own cause.

“Terrorist groups and the like are best poised to exploit opportunities and advantages that come out of the disruption that necessarily flows from a global pandemic,” Yacoubian said.

COVID-19 “is a leveler,” she added. “It’s putting all of us on the back heel. And that creates an opportunity for those that have less power to take advantage.”

This includes the threat of a resurgence of ISIS in Iraq and Syria and the increasing power of Iranian-backed Shi’ite groups in Iraq — groups that have traded attacks with U.S. forces in the region.

In Africa, Salafi-jihadi groups are exploiting weaknesses of struggling governments on the continent to reinforce their doctrine of Islamic law and against democratic or secularist governments.

The U.S. and international partners have not signaled they are ending key military operations in the Middle East and Africa, but they nonetheless have had to adjust in light of the coronavirus and have drawn down operations.

In Iraq, the global coalition to defeat ISIS announced in March it was withdrawing some troops. Though it was partly executing long-held plans, the drawdown was also a response to the threat of coronavirus as the coalition suspended training exercises with Iraqi security forces.

A similar story is playing out in hot spots on the African continent.

Emily Estelle, research manager at the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project, said African Union soldiers combatting the Al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia had to quarantine on their base for a time and European deployments to assist French troops in Mali are delayed.

“Security forces are being strained by the need to manage the crisis caused by coronavirus while also sustaining counter-terrorism operations,” she said in an interview with The Hill.

These instances haven’t had a large impact yet, but are part of a worrying trend, Estelle warned.

“We’re at a real risk of emerging from the COVID bubble … and seeing a world that looks a lot worse than it does right now, in terms of all of these different conflict zones.”

Eric Rosand, nonresident senior fellow with the Brookings Institution, said strategy planners focused on counter-terrorism operations globally are looking to create new ways to address threats in a world consumed by coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of thinking going on how to retool counter-terrorism approaches, or countering violent extremism approaches so they can withstand the changed environment,” he told The Hill, but that no conclusive plans or strategies have developed yet.

One opportunity, Rosand points out, is a re-focusing on prevention efforts, shifting away from the militarization of the past 20 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Such efforts would include putting greater support behind interfaith dialogues, training and education, employment schemes, and focusing on empowering women and youth, as Rosand highlighted in an article for Brookings.