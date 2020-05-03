https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/town-ends-face-mask-rule-threats-violence/

(NEW YORK POST) — An Oklahoma city walked back an emergency declaration requiring customers to wear face masks inside businesses after threats of violence were hurled at store employees.

Officials in Stillwater announced the change Friday, less than 24 hours after the rule went into effect at stores and restaurants.

“In the short time beginning on May 1, 2020, that face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants, store employees have been threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse,” City Manager Norman McNickle said in a statement. “In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm.”

