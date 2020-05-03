https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-rips-george-w-bush-after-former-president-called-for-end-to-partisanship-amid-coronavirus

Former President George W. Bush on Saturday called on Americans to put aside partisan politics and come together amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the U.S.

President Trump immediately attacked the 43rd president.

Citing Fox News’ Pete Hegseth, Trump wrote on Twitter: “@PeteHegseth ‘Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.’ @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!”

Bush on Saturday posted a video message on Saturday calling for unity amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which received nearly 5 million views on Twitter as of Sunday morning.

“In this time of testing, we need to remember a few things: First, let us remember we have faced times of testing before,” Bush said. “Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, grieve with the grieving, and to embrace unavoidable new duties.”

“Secondly, let us remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find the way to be present in the lives of others,” Bush said in the three-minute video.

“Let’s remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill, and the unemployed,” Bush said, referring to the heightened danger the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions. “We serve our neighbor by separating from them. We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This requires us to not only be compassionate but creative in our outreach.

“Finally, let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat. In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants, we are human beings equally vulnerable and wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together,” Bush said.

The former president released the video as confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, rose to more than 1.1 million, with 66,385 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

But Trump complained that Bush had not supported him when the House impeached Trump last December for allegedly trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating the business dealings of former vice president Joe Biden’s son in the country.

Bush made no comment during the impeachment or Senate trail, but he and other members of the Bush family have been critical of Trump in the past.

“We have seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” Bush said in 2017, while not naming Trump. “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America.”

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children,” he said at another point. “The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them,” he said.

