Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said protests inside the state capitol last week, featuring demonstrators with assault weapons, swastikas and Confederate flags, depicted some of the “worst racism and awful parts” of the nation’s history.

“Some of the outrageousness of what happened at our capitol depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country,” she said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The behavior you’ve seen in all of the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan,” she added.

“We have to listen to the epidemiologist and health experts and displays like the one we saw at our capitol is not representative of who we are.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to protesters descending on her state’s capitol, including some who were armed. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/lfPgGnpkGC — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 3, 2020

The protesters were demonstrating against Whitmer’s statewide stay-at-home order put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to mitigate the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE tweeted Friday in defense of the protesters and said they are “very good people.”

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal,” Trump tweeted.

Whitmer on Sunday doubled down on her defense of the stay-at-home order, and suggested she won’t be swayed by political pressure to lift restrictions.

“The fact of the matter is we are in the global pandemic. This is not something we negotiate ourselves out of and is a political matter, this is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of almost 70,000 Americans,” she said.

“Whether you agree with me or not, I’m working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan,” Whitmer added.

Michigan reported a total of 43,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,020 deaths statewide as of Saturday.

