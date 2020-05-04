https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/2-obama-advisers-say-bidens-basement-videos-wont-cut/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Two campaign advisers to former President Barack Obama urged Joe Biden to overhaul his campaign tactics if he wants to defeat President Trump in November.

Biden has been appearing on television and virtual campaign events via a studio in his basement in Delaware during the coronavirus outbreak.

David Axelrod, Obama’s senior strategist, and David Plouffe, Obama’s 2008 campaign manager, said Biden needs to adjust to the new realities of virtual campaigning by doing more than giving online speeches and interviews from his basement.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

