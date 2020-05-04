https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/amazon-vp-quits-protest-treatment-workers-whistleblowers/
(BREITBART) — Tim Bray, a vice president at Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce giant Amazon, has resigned in protest of the company’s treatment of workers who have criticized the company over inadequate protections against the Chinese virus.
In a blog post, Bray aired his dismay at the tech company’s treatment of employees who spoke out against the company’s handling of the coronavirus.
From Bray’s blog: Stories surfaced of unrest in Amazon warehouses, workers raising alarms about being uninformed, unprotected, and frightened. Official statements claimed every possible safety precaution was being taken. Then a worker organizing for better safety conditions was fired, and brutally insensitive remarks appeared in leaked executive meeting notes where the focus was on defending Amazon “talking points.”