President Donald Trump will win a second term in November, according to Barron’s latest Big Money Poll, a survey of 107 of America’s money managers.

Fifty-six percent expect the president to secure a second term in November, while 89% predict the Republican party will keep control of the Senate, and 75% say Democrats will continue to rule the House of Representatives, Barron’s reported.

Several respondents indicated in follow-up interviews that the election effectively would be a referendum on the president’s handling of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, Barron’s said.

If it weren’t for the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, the coming presidential election might have been a much more pressing issue for investors this year, Barron’s said.

“Big Money Poll respondents overwhelmingly see Trump as more market-friendly than his main opponent, former Vice President Joseph Biden. But the candidate whose policies investors perceived to be the riskiest for the market—Sen. Bernie Sanders—is out of the race, allowing the election to take a back seat to other matters in investors’ minds,” Barron’s explained.

“That’s taken some uncertainty off the table,” Kevin Grimes, president and chief investment officer of Grimes & Co. in Westborough, Mass., told Barron’s “The election is much less of an issue [for investors] than it would have been if Sanders was in.”

Meanwhile, Bill Priest, executive chairman and co-CIO at Epoch Investment Partners in New York, expects the state of the economy to be a stronger factor this fall.

“There will be a lot of talk about could we have managed this crisis better,” he says. “Regardless of who’s president, you can always manage a crisis better, because it’s not a crisis if you saw it coming; then it’s just a problem. I think voters will look past that.”

For his part, Trump prodded an anxious nation to reopen for business with a combination of optimism and grievance, seeking to move past the pandemic that has killed more than 67,000 Americans and imperiled his odds of a second term.

In a virtual town hall staged symbolically at the Lincoln Memorial Sunday evening, Trump said he hopes to return to his raucous political rallies in packed arenas in the final months of his campaign for re-election. He complained that some states “aren’t going fast enough” to ease public health restrictions, Bloomberg reported.

“We have to go back,” Trump said during the made-for-TV event on Fox News. “It’s going to pass.”

Trump has agitated since March to end social distancing, which has collapsed the U.S. economy — his calling card for re-election. But in his remarks on Sunday, he risked over-promising and under-delivering both to supporters protesting stay-at-home orders at statehouses around the country and the majority of Americans that polls show are more fearful of the virus than the economic fallout.

His arguments were also hurt by a litany of exaggerations, misstatements and partisan attacks on his opponents, leaving him open to criticism that he is foremost concerned about his own re-election odds than the health and safety of the American people.

