This was frightening.

Joe Biden on Monday called the Coronavirus an “incredible opportunity” to “fundamentally transform the country” during a virtual town hall.

Didn’t Barack Obama say the same thing about fundamentally transforming America?

And by fundamental transformation, Biden means transforming the US into a Socialist hell hole.

“…If we do this right, we have an incredible opportunity to not just dig out of this crisis but to fundamentally transform the country,” said Biden during an appearance on a LULAC virtual town hall.

Leftists don’t even hide their Marxist/Socialist agenda anymore.

Just last week Hillary admitted the Democrats are using the Coronavirus to advance their Socialist agenda.

“It needs to be part of a much larger system and eventually and quickly I hope gets us to universal healthcare so I can only say amen to everything you’re saying,” Hillary said during a virtual town hall with Joe Biden. “This would be a terrible crisis to waste.”

